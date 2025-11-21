Rabada out of second India Test but South Africa 'buoyant'





"Kagiso, he has been ruled out, so he won't be involved," captain Temba Bavuma said on the eve of the second and final Test in Guwahati.





"Lungi Ngidi has been added. In terms of starting XI we will finalise that tomorrow once we take one last look at the wicket."





South Africa are chasing a first series win on Indian soil since Hansie Cronje's team triumphed there in 2000.





The tourists won a low-scoring opener at Kolkata's Eden Gardens inside three days after they bundled out India for 93 while chasing 124.





"The mood is buoyant amongst the boys," Bavuma said.





"We're excited to try and replicate our performances as we did in the first Test."





He added: "Everyone is looking forward to it, looking at where the series is at, the whole narrative around it all.





"We'll just try and make sure that we lock in for the next five days."





ALSO READ: