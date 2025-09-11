'Extremely quick' wing Carter handed All Blacks debut against Springboks

Robertson turned to a player he had previously called the fastest in New Zealand rugby for Saturday's rematch in Wellington, after winning last week's clash 24-17 in Auckland.

Fullback Damian McKenzie and scrum-half Noah Hotham are recalled in the backs while front-row forwards Tyrel Lomax and Samisoni Taukei'aho also return for the All Blacks.

Robertson said he had noticed Carter's ability during his three years representing the All Blacks Sevens team, culminating in an appearance at last year's Paris Olympics.

The coach's interest piqued when Carter signed his first Super Rugby contract this year, scoring nine tries in 15 appearances for the Waikato Chiefs.

"Oh, we knew he was there and as soon as he committed to Super Rugby, we thought 'here we go' we're going to have a look because he's got a point of difference," Robertson said.

"He's extremely quick and we're excited by his work rate. He competes and now is his time."

A former electrician before taking up a national sevens contract in 2022, Carter replaces out-of-form Reiko Ioane on the left wing.

The 26-year-old said some of the big tournaments he contested would have him ready to play a maiden Test against the world champions.

"I've played in some pretty big matches, the Paris Olympics was a big occasion, so hopefully that'll help," said Carter.

"But you know, this is playing for the All Blacks, the nation's on your shoulders so it's going to be a new experience altogether."

- 'Another challenge' -

Carter is relishing the chance to measure himself against South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe, one of the world's elite attacking backs over the past five years.

"Obviously Cheslin came through the sevens as well which is cool and he's one of the great wingers at the moment.

"For me that's just another challenge. I'm just really excited for it, can't wait."

Will Jordan starts on the opposite wing, shifting there from fullback to replace the injured Emoni Narawa. McKenzie moves to number 15.

Hotham returns from an ankle injury, pushing scrum-half Finlay Christie to the bench.

Hooker Codie Taylor had already been ruled out after a concussion and was replaced by Taukei'aho as expected.

Lomax comes in for Fletcher Newell, with Robertson looking to the experienced tighthead prop to bring solidity after the Springboks dominated the scrum in Auckland.

- 'Everything covered' -

The All Blacks will line up against an overhauled Springboks side named on Monday featuring seven starting changes, including five in their backline.

Versatile back Damian Willemse will start a Test at inside centre for the first time in his eight-year career, replacing the seasoned number 12 Damian de Allende.

It's one of several switches in which coach Rassie Erasmus has favoured youth over experience, with rising Stormers playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu named at fly-half and speedster Canan Moodie at outside centre.

Willemse said the trio had spent the week forging a new combination.

"It's something I'm excited about, especially linking with Sacha and Moodie," he said.

"It's the first time I've started a Test with Sacha. We've done a lot of work making sure we're aligned and know what we can expect from each other.

"Then Moodie on the outside, it's all about our communication and making sure we can put the team on the front foot."

New Zealand (15-1):

Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter; Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love.