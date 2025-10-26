Proteas women defeated by Aussies; setting up a semi-final against England

South Africa were dismissed for 97 all out in their 24 overs, thanks to Alana King’s return of seven for 18, before Georgia Voll (38*) and Beth Mooney (42) helped the Aussies to victory with 33.1 overs to spare.





Having lost the toss, the Proteas were asked to bat first under overcast conditions at the Holkar Stadium. Captain Laura Wolvaardt (31) and Tazmin Brits (6) gave South Africa a steady start, taking the score to 32/0 by the seventh over before the Proteas Women lost a flurry of wickets.





Megan Schutt (1/21) and Kim Garth (1/21) removed the opening batters before King’s leg-spin took centre stage. The 29-year-old claimed four quick wickets without conceding a run, dismissing Suné Luus (6), Marizanne Kapp (0), Annerie Dercksen (5) and Chloé Tryon (0) to reduce South Africa to 60/6 in the 16th over.





Sinalo Jafta offered brief resistance, scoring a personal best 29 off 17 deliveries, before becoming King’s fifth victim of the day. King, supported by Ashleigh Gardner (1/19), helped wrap up the Proteas innings for just 97 runs after 24 overs.





Defending a modest target of 98, the Proteas Women began brightly with the ball. Kapp (1/11) made an early breakthrough by finding the edge of Phoebe Litchfield (5) before Nadine de Klerk took a brilliant catch at point off Masabata Klaas’ (1/14) bowling to dismiss Ellyse Perry (0) and leave Australia 11/2 early on.





Opener Voll then found strong support from the experienced Mooney. The pair steadied the chase with a composed 76-run partnership, taking Australia to 87/2 in the 16th over and within touching distance of victory.





Needing just 11 more runs, Voll and Mooney looked set to see Australia home before de Klerk (1/13) picked up a consolation wicket, removing Mooney. However, the defending champions comfortably reached the target to seal a seven-wicket win.





South Africa will now face England in the first semi-final at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, 29 October, with play starting at 15h00 local time (11h30 SAST).