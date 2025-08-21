Proteas spinner Subrayen cited for suspect bowling action





The 31-year-old made his 50-over debut in the Proteas' thumping 98-run victory in the first ODI at Cairns on Tuesday, taking 1-46 including the key wicket of Travis Head.





But in the match officials' report, concerns were raised about the legality of his bowling action.





"The bowler will undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an ICC-accredited testing facility," the International Cricket Council said.





Under cricket rules, a bowler is allowed 15 degrees of flex in their bowling arm, but anything more is deemed illegal.





Subrayen remains available for selection while awaiting his assessment but South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said he would sit out the second game of the three-match series on Friday in Mackay.





"We just felt, together with 'Subs' (Subrayen) that less noise, get him away and out of the public eye (and) just make sure that he's ok," Conrad told cricket.com.au.





"That's why his name's not going to be on the teamsheet tomorrow.





"We will obviously rally around him and make sure that he's in the best space," he added.





It is another setback for South Africa, who are already without injured pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.





Australia spinner Adam Zampa, meanwhile, escaped with one demerit point as punishment for breaching the ICC's code of conduct in the same match after he was caught swearing by a stump microphone.





