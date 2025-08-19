 Proteas quick Rabada out of Australia ODI series with injury
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Proteas quick Rabada out of Australia ODI series with injury

Updated | By AFP

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against Australia because of inflammation in his ankle.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada at Champions Cup
ASIF HASSAN / AFP


Rabada played all three Twenty20s in the preceding series between the teams but underwent a scan on Monday after feeling discomfort.


South Africa announced Rabada's withdrawal just one hour before the ODI series-opener in Cairns.


He will remain on the Australia tour, where he will undergo rehabilitation.


Left-arm 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka, who claimed a leading nine wickets in the T20 series, has been added to the squad but was overlooked for the series-opener.


Veteran quick Lungi Ngidi leads a South African attack featuring off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who makes his ODI debut.


South Africa were sent in to bat first.


ALSO READ: 


sports-banner.jpg

MORE ON ECR:

Proteas Kagiso Rabada

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.