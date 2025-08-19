Proteas quick Rabada out of Australia ODI series with injury





Rabada played all three Twenty20s in the preceding series between the teams but underwent a scan on Monday after feeling discomfort.





South Africa announced Rabada's withdrawal just one hour before the ODI series-opener in Cairns.





He will remain on the Australia tour, where he will undergo rehabilitation.





Left-arm 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka, who claimed a leading nine wickets in the T20 series, has been added to the squad but was overlooked for the series-opener.





Veteran quick Lungi Ngidi leads a South African attack featuring off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who makes his ODI debut.





South Africa were sent in to bat first.





ALSO READ:



