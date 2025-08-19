Proteas quick Rabada out of Australia ODI series with injury
Updated | By AFP
South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against Australia because of inflammation in his ankle.
South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against Australia because of inflammation in his ankle.
Rabada played all three Twenty20s in the preceding series between the teams but underwent a scan on Monday after feeling discomfort.
South Africa announced Rabada's withdrawal just one hour before the ODI series-opener in Cairns.
He will remain on the Australia tour, where he will undergo rehabilitation.
Left-arm 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka, who claimed a leading nine wickets in the T20 series, has been added to the squad but was overlooked for the series-opener.
Veteran quick Lungi Ngidi leads a South African attack featuring off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who makes his ODI debut.
South Africa were sent in to bat first.
ALSO READ:
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago