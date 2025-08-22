Proteas cruise to series win over Australia

Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball taking 5/42 as South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs in Mackay to wrap up the ODI series with one match to play.





The Proteas once again proved that they are one of the top 50 over teams in the world with another dominant display with the ball as they bowled the hosts out for 193 inside 40 overs.





After winning the toss and batting first, South Africa would have been disappointed they didn't get over 300 as they went from 233 for five to 277 all out.





Matthew Breetzke continued his incredible start to his ODI career with his fourth consecutive score of over 50 from his first four innings in the format.





He is the second player to complete this incredible feat.