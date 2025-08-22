Proteas cruise to series win over Australia
Updated | By Nick Tatham
Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball taking 5/42 as South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs in Mackay to wrap up the ODI series with one match to play.
The Proteas once again proved that they are one of the top 50 over teams in the world with another dominant display with the ball as they bowled the hosts out for 193 inside 40 overs.
After winning the toss and batting first, South Africa would have been disappointed they didn't get over 300 as they went from 233 for five to 277 all out.
Matthew Breetzke continued his incredible start to his ODI career with his fourth consecutive score of over 50 from his first four innings in the format.
He is the second player to complete this incredible feat.
Breetzke's 88 and Tristan Stubbs' 74 where the main contributors to getting the Proteas to 277. This total, according to Breetzke at the innings break, was 20 runs short of where they wanted to be.
In reply South Africa picked up wickets regularly through the early stages. Australia were 38 for three when they lost their captain Mitchell Marsh for 18.
South Africa's fielding let them down with a number of drop catches. Cameron Green was dropped first ball by Stubbs and his partnership with Josh Inglis reignited the Australian run chase.
Green was caught and bowled by Senuran Muthusamy for 35 and like the Proteas, Australia suffered a significant collapse.
They lost their last five wickets for just 18 runs. They went from 175 for five to 193 all out.
Ngidi picked up the wicket of Inglis for 87 and then wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Adam Zampa for three.
The final ODI is at the same ground in Mackay on Sunday.
