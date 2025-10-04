Postecoglou has faith Forest will turn corner after sack chants

Chants of "sacked in the morning" rained down on the Australian in the closing stages of Thursday's 3-2 Europa League defeat to Midtjylland.

The former Tottenham boss, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on September 9, is the first permanent Forest manager in 100 years to fail to win any of his first six matches in charge.

"The fans are disappointed, they're entitled to have an opinion on it and I heard their opinion," said Postecoglou in the immediate aftermath of defeat to the Danes.

However, on Friday he reiterated his belief that Forest can compete for trophies.

"I knew I was getting sacked at Tottenham about three or four months before I did, but that didn't stop me from winning something," said Postecoglou, who ended Spurs' 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season.

"It doesn't enter my head. My responsibility lies in making sure this football club progresses and gets to a position where it can challenge for things.

"If I start putting timelines to that or worry about what is going to happen next week then I am not performing the role I have been given.

"I just don't think it is helpful to anyone. At the end of the day, I have to concentrate on the environment, the training, the way we play, and as I said last night, I am still very, very strong in my belief that we are not too far away."

Postecoglou's men face a tough run of fixtures, travelling to Newcastle on Sunday before hosting Chelsea after the international break.

Porto then visit the City Ground in the Europa League before a visit to high-flying Bournemouth.