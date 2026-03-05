Pirates snatch dramatic victory to stay above Sundowns

The midfielder, who came off the bench at the rain-drenched Peter Mokaba Stadium late in the second half, side-footed a Deon Hotto cross into the net on 90 minutes.





Outplayed Polokwane thought they had rescued a point and preserved an unbeaten home league record this season when Bonginkosi Dlamini equalised after 86 minutes with a low shot.





Pirates had taken the lead seven minutes into the second half through a rare headed goal by Relebohile Mofokeng after goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula had parried two goal attempts.





The dramatic victory kept Pirates top of the table on goal difference from Mamelodi Sundowns, who are chasing a record-extending ninth straight title.





Pirates, hoping to win the richest national league in Africa for the first time since 2012, have a plus 23 goal difference and Sundowns a plus 22. Both clubs have 44 points from 19 matches.





Sundowns overcame having midfielder Jayden Adams sent off on 51 minutes to edge Golden Arrows 2-1 in Pretoria.





Teboho Mokoena scored his first Premiership goal of the season in the first half and fellow South Africa international Iqraam Rayners his ninth just after half-time for the defending champions.





Ivorian Junior Dion halved the deficit by converting a 77th-minute penalty to set up a tense finish at Loftus Versfeld stadium, which Sundowns share with the Bulls rugby union club.





ALSO READ: Slot frustrated after Liverpool suffer late heartbreak again in Wolves stunner





Scoring kept Dion top of the Premiership Golden Boot chart with 10. Rayners has nine and 38-year-old Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler eight.





Sekhukhune stayed third, 11 points behind Pirates and Sundowns, by coming from behind to draw 1-1 at fourth-placed Durban City, who were promoted after winning the second division last season.





Saziso Magawana claimed his third league goal of the campaign to give Durban a 71st-minute lead. Tshepho Mashiloane levelled with two minutes of regular time remaining.





The biggest surprise of the eight midweek fixtures was Marumo Gallants winning 3-1 away to Chippa United in a clash of relegation candidates in coastal city East London.





Marumo suspended 28-year-old French coach Alexandre Lafitte on Monday after winning just one of 17 Premiership matches.





In his absence, Bloemfontein-based Gallants scored three goals for the first time in their 20 league matches this season.



