Pirates replace Sundowns as S. Africa league leaders

Evidence Makgopa put the Soweto-based club ahead on 23 minutes and Patrick Maswanganyi netted after 77 minutes in the Indian Ocean city. It was the third league goal of the season for both scorers.

Pirates have 28 points and Sundowns 25 after 12 rounds in the richest African national league with a 20 million rand ($1.17 mn) first prize.

While Pirates were securing maximum points for the second time in five days, having beaten Chippa United 2-0 on Tuesday, Sundowns were flying home after a CAF Champions League match in Algeria.

Pirates were shock losers to Congolese outfit Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the final qualifying round of the premier African club competition.

But many observers believe there could be a silver lining to the early exit -- Pirates can concentrate on the Premiership while Sundowns face both domestic and time-consuming international challenges.

Pretoria-based Sundowns have won the last eight editions of the Premiership, some by huge margins, but the depth of Pirates' squad suggests a closer race this season.

"We were much better in the second half than the first against Durban thanks to some tactical adjustments," said Pirates coach and former Fulham defender Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Apart from taking Pirates to top spot in the league, the Moroccan guided the Buccaneers to victory in an early-season knockout competition and they face Marumo Gallants on December 6 in the League Cup final.