Piastri vows no let-up in Formula One title race

Norris suffered a mechanical failure in the closing laps Sunday as he was chasing down his Australian teammate, his retirement possibly proving crucial in the overall race to the title.





Asked whether opening up a 34-point lead might allow him to race more strategically, Piastri said there would be no let-up from his side.





"There's still a long way to go. I need to keep pushing and trying to win races still," said the 24-year-old Australian after claiming his sixth chequered flag this season.





He said the misfortune suffered by Norris showed how quickly fortunes can swing in the fast-paced world of Formula One.





"I wouldn't say it's a very comfortable margin. As we saw today, things can change very, very quickly," he said.





The laid-back Australian showed a typically cool head even when he saw his lead evaporate three times as safety cars were deployed.





He pulled away from Norris and then four-time world champion Max Verstappen when it counted and ended up winning from pole to chequered flag.





"It was a really good race. I felt like I was in control the whole time. The restarts were always tough moments to get right, but I felt in control," said Piastri.





Verstappen, who came into the Grand Prix in the unfamiliar position of relative outsider, said he was pleased to get on the podium at his home race.





But he was realistic about his Red Bull's lack of pace compared to the all-conquering McLaren.





Asked whether he was confident he could maintain his lead over Norris after brilliantly overtaking him at the start, the typically blunt Dutchman replied: "Not at all."





"It's a different league" between the McLarens and the rest of the field," said Verstappen.





"So there's no point in trying to ruin your own race trying to defend really hard or (losing) two of your laps defending for your life."



