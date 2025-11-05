Pant returns as India name squad for South Africa Tests
Updated | By AFP
Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant returned to India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, the cricket board announced Wednesday.
Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant returned to India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, the cricket board announced Wednesday.
Pant missed India's home series against the West Indies last month as he recovered from a foot fracture.
Fast bowler Akash Deep was also recalled, replacing Prasidh Krishna from the team that played against the West Indies.
India are in a period of transition under 26-year-old captain Shubman Gill, following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Gill led India to a 2-0 home win over the West Indies and a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their five-Test series in England earlier this year, his first outing as captain.
The two-Test series against South Africa begins November 14 in Kolkata, with the second match to be played in Guwahati -- the city's first-ever Test.
India are currently third in the World Test Championship table, with South Africa two spots below in fifth.
The Proteas drew their last Test series 1-1 against Pakistan.
Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.
Fixtures:
November 14-18, Kolkata
November 22-26, Guwahati
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?
Which side are you on: total relaxation or action-packed adventure? Find...Stacey & J Sbu 10 hours ago
-
What's the most sold product in South Africa?
Business founder and CEO, Jandre de Beer, shares the five most sold prod...Danny Guselli 10 hours ago