Pandya blitz helps India thrash South Africa in T20 opener





Pandya's 28-ball blitz, laced with six fours and four sixes, powered reigning world champions India to 175-6 after being invited to bat first in Cuttack.





The Indian bowlers then combined to skittle South Africa for their lowest T20 total of 74 in 12.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series as part of their build-up for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.





India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill returned from injury for the match, but had a disappointing outing after he started with a boundary off Lungi Ngidi, but got out on the next ball when he spooned a catch to mid-off.





Wickets kept tumbling as T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav fell for 12 and swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma soon followed him for 17 as India slipped to 78-4.





But all-rounder Pandya made an instant impact at the crease on his international return after suffering a quadriceps injury in September.





The 32-year-old came out firing as he hit Keshav Maharaj for two sixes and kept up the attack despite losing Axar Patel, who made 23 off 21 balls, and Shivam Dube (11).





Pandya powered India to a position of strength as, alongside Jitesh Sharma, he helped India score 30 runs off the last two overs.





In reply, South Africa were hit hard when Arshdeep Singh sent back Quinton de Kock for a second-ball duck in the first over of the chase and in his next, dismissed Tristan Stubbs for 14.





Skipper Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis, who made 22, attempted to hit back with boundaries before Axar cut short the captain's knock on 14.





Pandya had David Miller out for one with his first ball, and when spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Donovan Ferreira, South Africa slumped to 50-5.





South Africa kept losing wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah sent back Brevis for his 100th T20 wicket and took one more in the over.





The second match is on Thursday in New Chandigarh.





