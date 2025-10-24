Pakistan spin lessons good for South Africa, says Markram





South Africa gave Pakistan a taste of their own spin medicine with a clinical eight-wicket drubbing in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday, levelling the two-match series 1-1.





The victory gives South Africa an ideal start to the defence of the World Test Championship title they won in June.





Markram, standing in for injured skipper Temba Bavuma, praised his team's fightback.





"After the first Test we were put under pressure and the guys have put their hands up and excelled," said Markram.





South Africa took a good 71-run lead in the first innings of the second Test before Simon Harmer took a career-best 6-50 to bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 138 on Thursday.





The visitors knocked off the winning 68-run target for the loss of two wickets on day four.





"We have taken a lot of confidence from this win and we are in a great space to be in as a team, but we are still a work in progress in these conditions as we now head to India."





South Africa play the first of two Tests against India in Kolkata from November 14.





Markram said his spin quartet was up to the challenge.





"The unit out here had quality spinners," said Markram of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen -- who between them took 35 of the 40 wickets in the series.





Pakistan skipper Shan Masood rued his side's batting in the series.





"There is a lot to work on," said Masood who has now lost ten of the 14 Test as skipper.





"The lower order batting, finishing the innings of the opposition, and our third innings batting are not perfect."





He also defended Pakistan's use of spin tracks in home series.





"It has been four wins out of six for us with this plan," said Masood of the last six Tests at home, adding: "The wickets have got a little better, they are battable now."





The two teams will now play a three-match Twenty20 series starting in Rawalpindi from Tuesday.



