Nortje back in Proteas fold for India T20 series

Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the three-match ODI series, while Aiden Markram returns to captain the T20 International side in next month’s five-match T20I series.

North West batter Rubin Hermann, who made his ODI debut against Pakistan earlier this month, has been included in the 50-over squad.

Meanwhile, Dolphins fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been named in the squad for the T20I series.





The 32-year-old last represented the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados in June 2024.

“We’re really looking forward to this white-ball tour for so many reasons,” head coach Shukri Conrad said.





“The T20I series in particular is an important opportunity for us to finalise our squad ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, which will also be played in India.

"Getting clarity on combinations and roles now is crucial as we build towards that tournament.

“Of course, we’ll miss KG [Kagiso Rabada] on this tour, but as we saw in the first Test win over India, this group has depth, and that is one of our primary goals as a squad; to develop a unit filled with players who can step up at any time.

"Every time someone is unavailable, it opens the door for another player to stand up. We want to see more players stand up as we have been seeing so often over the past couple of years.

“It's also really good to welcome Anrich back into the T20I side after he missed the previous tours through injury. We know exactly what he brings so we’re really looking forward to working with him.

“In the 50-over format, these matches will give us a clear picture of where we are as a group and what we need to keep building on as we shape the squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup.”



