Norris rejects idea of team loyalty before Formula 1 title showdown

The 26-year-old Briton, who holds a 12-point lead on four-time champion Verstappen and a 16-point advantage on Piastri, said he would welcome help in certain scenarios, but would not seek it -- because it was not how he, personally, felt about it.





He and Piastri made clear that McLaren had not discussed team orders for the race and would continue racing under 'papaya rules' that encourage them to race each other with equal team backing.





"I don't think I would ask for it because – and I don't know -- it's up to Oscar, if he would allow it," Norris told reporters before Sunday's showdown.





"I don't think it's necessarily down to me.





"It's the same if it's the other way around. Would I be willing to or not? Personally, I think I would -- just because I feel like I'm always like that and that's just how I am."





- ' Not a fair question' -





The three drivers sat together answering questions of which some focused on the possibility that if Verstappen was leading with Piastri third and Norris fourth, it would mean the Dutchman took his record-equalling fifth consecutive title unless the two McLaren men swapped positions.





"I'm not going to ask it," he continued.





"I don't want to ask it because I don't think it's necessarily a fair question, but at the same time if that's how it ends and Max wins, then well. That's it.





"Congrats to him, and I look forward to next year. It doesn't change anything. It doesn't change my life. He will deserve it over us."





Verstappen, who has won five of the last eight races, appeared to be the most relaxed of the trio while Norris seemed understandably tense and Piastri, who was deprived of a likely victory by bungled team strategy last weekend in Qatar, composed if edgy.





"It's not something we've discussed," said the 24-year-old Australian, bidding to be his country's first champion since Alan Jones in 1980.





"Until I know what's kind of accepted, I don't really have an answer."





McLaren team chief Andrea Stella said they had no plan to change their approach as they aim to secure the drivers' title and complete a first double since Mika Hakkinen in 1998.





"I think for us it is important that we are in a condition to beat Verstappen with one of our drivers," said Stella, having guided the team to a second consecutive constructors' title with months to spare.





Verstappen enjoyed a chance to relax with his baby daughter this week while his rivals were playing golf or simply resting.





"I didn't expect to be here and in the title fight," he said.





"But here we are! My dad is rallying in Africa, and my mum is happy with the dogs.





"Of course, they always support me – my mum always lights a candle before every race. I guess they trust their son," he added.





