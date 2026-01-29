Norris feels 'good' as McLaren hit track for F1 testing





Norris completed 62 laps in McLaren's new MCL40 car in clear and dry conditions, after the twice-reigning F1 constructors' champions sat out the opening two days of testing this week.





"It was just nice to be back, nice to see the number one on my car. Pretty cool, pretty surreal," said Norris.





"This was the first time everyone saw the car in one piece -- it's literally not been built until this morning. It's an incredible thing to see it all come together."





After Tuesday's rain‑affected session that saw only Red Bull and Ferrari venture out, six teams took advantage of improved weather on Wednesday, with Alpine, Audi, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes and Racing Bulls all taking to the circuit.





With the upheaval in technical regulations set to take effect for the upcoming season, teams are focusing this week on the reliability of their cars rather than performance.





"It's pretty different," said Norris. "It's a bit more of a challenge, which is a good thing.





"Today was really just a first understanding of the whole car, how it works really. So a productive day.





"It's still going to take a while. It's just trying to gather as much information in every condition possible."





Despite an unusually short winter break, Norris said he feels ready for what lies ahead.





"I think I'm still even now trying to just accept it and realise that it's happened," said Norris, who held off Max Verstappen and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to clinch the title in the final race last season.





"It gives me good confidence coming into this season. But it's such a big challenge with all the regulations, all the changes this year, but I feel good."



