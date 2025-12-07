Tearful Norris claims 'amazing' Formula 1 world championship

The Briton finished third in the season-closer behind race winner Verstappen and the other title challenger, McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, to claim the crown by two points.





After crossing the line his team engineer told him: "That's it mate, you are world champion, world champion!"





"Thank you guys, you made a kid's dream come true," he replied.





"I haven't cried in awhile, I didn't think I would cry but I did," Norris said on the podium in the desert night at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.





"I want to thank my mum, my dad, they've supported me since the beginning.





"It feels amazing, I know now what Max feels like a little bit. I want to congratulate both Max and Oscar, I've enjoyed it, it's been a long year!" he added.





McLaren, headed by team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Brown, secured back-to-back constructors' titles in Singapore last month.





"That was exciting, a little too exciting, awesome," said Brown.





"What an effort, Lando and Oscar, what a fantastic season!" added the American.





Norris becomes Britain's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2020 with this 13th driver's crown for McLaren.





The 26-year-old's success comes over half a century after Emerson Fittipaldi claimed the British marque's first driver's title in 1974.





A galaxy of F1 greats followed - James Hunt (1976), Niki Lauda (1984), Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989), Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991), Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999) and Hamilton in 2008.





Assessing his path to glory, Norris added: "As we've seen many times, anything can happen. So I just kept pushing. I wanted to fight to the end. (Verstappen and Piastri) certainly did not make my life easy this year. But I am happy!





"It has been a long journey with McLaren. I've been with them for nine years.





"For me to bring something back to them, I feel like I did my part for the team this year, so I'm proud of myself."





Piastri, who had led the championship for much of the season before being overtaken by Norris in Mexico, finished third in the standings.





Sunday's season-closer was the first time the title was decided by a contest involving more than two drivers since a four-way scrap at the final race in Abu Dhabi in 2010.