New Zealand name Dave Rennie as All Blacks coach

Rennie, a 62-year-old former Wallabies coach, takes over a team rocked by a scathing 2025 performance review and a rumoured player revolt against his predecessor.





"He is a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win," said New Zealand Rugby chair David Kirk.





"Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders."





Rennie led the Waikato Chiefs to Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, his first two years in charge.





After leaving the Chiefs in 2017, he headed overseas, first to Glasgow Warriors and then Australia, taking over the Wallabies.





He was sacked before reaching the 2023 World Cup, replaced by Eddie Jones, and was most recently working in Japan club rugby.





"Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour. I'm extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it," Rennie said.





"I'm really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community," he said in a statement.





Former All Blacks coach Robertson was fired in January after leading the team to 20 wins in 27 matches -- below powerhouse New Zealand's expectations.



