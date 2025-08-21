Namibian Shalulile equals South African scoring record





The 31-year-old netted from outside the box to match the league and cup goals record of retired Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Nomvethe in the PSL, which was formed in 1996.





Shalulile plans to overtake Nomvethe soon, telling reporters his target this season is 25 goals as Sundowns seek a record-extending ninth straight league title.





"My plan is to score many more goals this season. I just need to get my confidence back," said the forward who left Namibia to join Highlands Park in 2015 and moved to Sundowns five years later.





Magesi hit the woodwork during the first half near Polokwane before falling behind on 73 minutes when Jayden Adams scored after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.





The home side were reduced to 10 men six minutes later when Lehlohonolo Mtshali was sent off after being yellow-carded a second time.





Sundowns put the result beyond doubt in an 87th-minute counterattack, which ended when Shalulile beat veteran Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze with a low shot into the corner of the net.





Victory for 2024-25 CAF Champions League runners-up Sundowns lifted them to seven points and third place after three rounds.





Leaders Sekhukhune United and second-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who both won on Tuesday, have nine points each.





Sekhukhune, who are based in Johannesburg but play home fixtures 325 kilometres (200 miles) away in Polokwane, triumphed 3-0 at promoted Orbit College with Vusimuzi Mncube bagging a brace.





Uruguayan Gaston Sirino struck on 57 minutes against bottom club Richards Bay in Johannesburg to earn Chiefs a 1-0 win.





Chiefs, chasing a first league title since 2015, host Sundowns on August 27 in the fourth round of the richest national league in Africa with a R20 million rand first prize.





