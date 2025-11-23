Muthusamy's maiden Test century powers South Africa to 428-7

The left-handed Muthusamy began the day on 25 with South Africa 247-6 and he went on to frustrate the Indian bowling with patience and grit in Guwahati.

He reached his hundred in 192 balls off pace bowler Mohammed Siraj as he punched the air and raised his bat to a standing ovation from the crowd and the dressing room.

At the interval Muthusamy was on 107 and Marco Jansen on 51 off 57 balls, having put on a brisk unbeaten stand of 94 after the only wicket of the day, Kyle Verreynne.

Play in the north-eastern city is starting 30 minutes earlier than usual because of early sunsets, with the order of the session breaks reversed, meaning the longer lunch break comes after tea.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ended a 88-run seventh-wicket stand after a wicketless first session when Verreynne was stumped for 45 by captain Rishabh Pant.

But there was more misery in store for the hosts as Jansen, a right-hand batter and left-arm quick, came out attacking to hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

The 6ft 8in (2.03m) Jansen struck four sixes including a big heave over long-on off Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and soon raised his fourth Test half-century.

The tourists, who won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday, are in hunt for their first series victory in India in 25 years after they won the opener of the two-match series.

Earlier Muthusamy and Verreynne used their feet to tackle spinners in a sedate first hour of play when only 28 runs were scored, including two fours.

Muthusamy survived a scare on 48 when left-arm spinner Jadeja had him given out lbw, but the batsman's review showed a murmur when the ball passed his glove and the decision was overturned.