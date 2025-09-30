MTB showdown coming to KZN

The flowing trails and exciting single track that surrounds Westown Square will play host to an exciting new mountain biking showdown that has everything on offer for riders from novices to elites.





The various rides are filling up fast, and riders are encouraged to get those entries in despite Early Bird entries closing on 30 September.





"We've been working hard on creating an event that not only caters to all abilities but also one that invites people to come and take part even if they aren't riders," Race Director Damian Bradley said.





"With the various options available, people with mountain bikes gathering dust in the garage can come out and take on the shorter 18km Tumbleweed ride which is perfect for anyone that's keen on a day out in Shongweni.





"It's going to be a brilliant day of mountain biking and we're making sure that we've got all our bases covered from an organisational point of view to put on the best possible event for the riders."





The Westown Square precinct is becoming a hive of activity as it continues to grow and develop support from the wider Upper Highway community. The WILD RIDE and the team at Westown Square are encouraging people to come and experience what they have to offer.





"The trails and surroundings at Westown Square are beautiful and what better way to explore the area than on a bicycle. That's why we are so excited to host the first mountain biking event in the area," Bradley added.





"The take up of early bird entries has been very encouraging and we want as many people as possible, to get their entries in before the close of early bird entries so they can get their exclusive race apparel."





There are three different rides available to competitors at the Balwin Properties WILD RIDE with the 35km Cactus out to test the hardier mountain bikers, the 18km Tumbleweed will be a popular choice for many intermediate and novice riders, while the youngsters under the age of eight will battle it out in the 8km Colt event.





E-Bikes are allowed to take part in the event, however they will not be eligible for prize money.