Monaco Grand Prix to remain on F1 schedule until 2035

The iconic race on the Mediterranean coast has been part of the Formula One schedule since its first season in 1950.

"The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula One since the earliest days of the sport, so I'm delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035," Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world's most glamorous principality."

The next race in this season's world championship is the Italian Grand Prix this weekend in Monza.