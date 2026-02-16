Mojela brace lifts Sekhukhune to third in PSL
Lehlohonolo Mojela scored twice as Sekhukhune United beat lowly Orbit College 2-0 on Sunday and rose to third in the South African Premiership.
A recent signing from fellow top-flight club Stellenbosch, the forward netted in the second minute and sealed maximum points at home by striking again on 74 minutes in Polokwane.
After failing to score for Stellies this season, Mojela believes his brace for Sekhukhune can mark a change in fortune.
"Having struggled at Stellenbosch, I hope my goals today are the first two of many," said the 29-year-old forward.
Coach Eric Tinkler hailed the performance as Sekhukhune climbed to 32 points, level with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and six behind leaders Orlando Pirates.
Sundowns are chasing a ninth straight league title and Pirates a first since 2012. The best showings by Sekhukhune were fourth-place finishes in the past two seasons.
