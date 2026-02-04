Mofokeng stars as Orlando Pirates win and top table





The midfielder headed the Buccaneers in front after 16 minutes in Durban, and when his added-time shot rebounded off the post, it struck goalkeeper Darren Johnson, who conceded an own goal.





After failing to score in 11 league matches, the 21-year-old Mofokeng has claimed two in as many matches, having netted in a victory over Magesi in Soweto last Saturday.





The South African international won the player of the match award, then said he was enjoying his new roaming role, alternating between midfield and attack.





"I love the freedom given to me by the coach. I was so happy with my goal tonight as I am not renowned for scoring with my head. I took advantage of slack marking," he said.





Asked why he had switched winger Mofoking to a more central role, Morocco-born coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said: "Relebohile is versatile and proving very effective when he moves inside".





A match watched by a 25,000 crowd, including former president Jacob Zuma, began with both clubs eyeing top spot in the table. Pirates needed a draw and AmaZulu a win to overtake Sundowns.





But it soon became obvious that Pirates were likelier to succeed as the league race reaches the halfway stage. They dominated possession and should have led by more than one goal at half-time.





AmaZulu, whose best Premiership showing was finishing 2021 runners-up, improved in the second half and Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine reacted smartly to parry a goal-bound Langelihle Mhlongo header.





"We were sluggish in the opening half. Playing in the heat of Bloemfontein three days ago had a big effect. We lost tonight, but it could have been a draw," said AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane.



