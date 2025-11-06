Mbuthuma brace keeps Pirates hot on the heels of Sundowns

Bagging a brace in rain-lashed Indian Ocean port city Durban gave the 23-year-old striker a chance to celebrate after being reduced to tears following a recent CAF Champions League match.





Mbuthuma watched in horror as his penalty in a shootout went wide, giving victory to visiting Saint-Eloi Lupopo from the Democratic Republic of Congo in a qualifier.





Defeat cost Pirates a place in the group stage, where they would have pocketed at least $700,000 (€610,000). Elimination meant the South African club had to settle for a $100,000 appearance fee.





An own goal by Arrows captain Ayanda Jiyane gave Pirates a 1-0 half-time lead in front of a sell-out 10,000 crowd.





Arrows substitute Thokozani Khumalo scored his third goal in two matches to equalise on 72 minutes, only for Mbuthuma to put Pirates ahead just two minutes later and net again with three minutes remaining.





Elsewhere, Brazilian Arthur Sales struck on 61 minutes to give Sundowns a 1-0 home win over TS Galaxy in Pretoria as they pursue a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.





It was a frustrating night for Galaxy as they squandered numerous chances before falling behind against the former CAF Champions League winners.





Kaizer Chiefs rose to third, behind Pirates on goal difference, after scoring four goals for the first time since last December to beat promoted Orbit College 4-1 in Johannesburg on Tuesday.





Striker Mduduzi Shabalala was voted player of the match after scoring the first two goals for Chiefs, then creating the third for Mfundo Vilakazi.





Sundowns top the table with 25 points from 11 matches, but Pirates have two matches in hand and Chiefs one in what is shaping up to be the closest title race for many seasons.





