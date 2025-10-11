Mbappe on target as France see off Azerbaijan

The win keeps them top of the group with a maximum nine points from their three games, five points clear of second-placed Ukraine who won 5-3 in Iceland.

Didier Deschamps' side will book their passage to the Americas if they win in Iceland on Monday and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan.

"I’m not going to jump for joy, we won, we scored three, but we could have got more," said coach Didier Deschamps who was part of the side that put 10 past Azerbaijan the last time the teams met in 1995.

"It’s three points more but perhaps not in the way we wanted to. We got the job done. Monday will be another game, another context.”

With Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike handed his first start, France had plenty of firepower up front but created little of note in a dull first 45 minutes until Mbappe struck on the stroke of half-time.

The France captain collected the ball on the edge of the area, stepped past one tackle before firing his shot low through another defender and just wide of goalkeeper Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev.

It is the 10th successive game for club and country where Mbappe has inked his name on the scoresheet. It was also his 53rd for France, leaving him just four behind Olivier Giroud's national record.

Four minutes after the break Ekitike almost doubled the lead but his fierce shot from the right side of the area came rattling back off the far post.

France continued to threaten the Azerbaijan goal with Mbappe going close again, sending one shot across goal just wide and blasting another over the bar.

In the 68th minute, Sahruddin Magomedaliyev was forced into a finger tip save to nudge a drive from Khephren Thuram, also making his first start for France, over the crossbar.

The resulting corner went long to the far side of the penalty box where Mbappe carefully flicked it back in for Rabiot to head low into the corner.

With six minutes remaining Thauvin, making his first appearance since 2019, sealed the game.

A minute after replacing Mbappe, the Lens forward collected the ball in the area with his back to goal. He quickly spun and volleyed to leave Magomedaliyev grasping at air and France enjoying the points.

"It's incredible, I dreamed so much about returning to the French national team that I told myself that if I ever had the chance to play for a few minutes, I would give it my all," said Thauvin.

"That's what happened today. I was rewarded. It was very emotional."