Mbappe set for Real Madrid return against Man City





Mbappe was sidelined by a knee injury for Real's 3-0 win over City in the first leg in Madrid last week.





But the France forward, who has scored 38 goals in 33 appearances this season, is set to feature at the Etihad Stadium.





"Mbappe is ready to play," Real boss Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters on Monday.





"I cannot wait to see him back on the pitch, to enjoy watching him play, to score the goals he scores. Of course he'll be important."





England midfielder Jude Bellingham has also travelled with the Real squad as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring problem, but is not ready to feature against City





"Bellingham wanted to come with his team-mates," Arbeloa said.





"I'm very happy to see him getting closer to the team. It is important to be around his team-mates, during the team-talk and at half-time he'll be one of the leaders as he always is."





Real are expected to knock City out of the Champions League for a third successive season after establishing a substantial first leg advantage.





Real defender Antonio Rudiger believes the key to victory is stopping City striker Erling Haaland from rediscovering his top form after a poor recent run.





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"Players like Haaland, it's a huge pleasure to play against this type of player," Rudiger said.





"I like the physical battle, I want it and need it, the same as him. I'm looking forward to it.





"He's a world-class striker, very strong, and I like these type of duels."





Rudiger acknowledged his combative approach as he addressed recent claims from Getafe defender Diego Rico about his conduct.





Rico said Rudiger committed an "assault" against him in a challenge earlier this month.





"In slow motion it looks terrible but in the action itself and also what the player said, it was like I almost killed him," Rudiger said.





"He doesn't need to exaggerate because if I'd had the intention to do that he wouldn't have stood up.





"I don't justify it but the way he spoke after the game was like I killed him, but he was running afterwards.





"We all know I like to be tough on the pitch but I still have boundaries. I am a human being."