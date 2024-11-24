Max Verstappen claimed a fourth consecutive F1 world title

The 27-year-old Dutchman came home in fifth place in a race won by George Russell of Mercedes as he became just the sixth man after Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost to claim four championships.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who was Verstappen's only title rival, finished in sixth place.

"Oh my god what a season, four times, thank you guys," Verstappen told his Red Bull team on the radio.

"It's a little more difficult than last year, but we pulled through. Thank you so much guys."

Russell came home 7.313 seconds clear of seven-time champion and Mercedes teammate Hamilton, who had started from 10th on the grid.

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth places respectively.

Norris, in sixth, was 43 seconds adrift ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Nico Hulkenberg was eighth for Haas ahead of RB's Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

Norris, who needed to outscore Verstappen by three points to keep his title hopes alive, took an extra point for fastest lap, but his challenge was over.

On a dry, windy and milder night in the Nevada desert, the air and track temperature was 18 degrees as Russell made a perfect start from his fourth pole position to lead with Leclerc, from fourth, leaping to second off the grid.

Everyone except Fernando Alonso started on mediums, the Spaniard taking softs that lasted only four laps while, at the front, Leclerc made an early bid to pass Russell and Verstappen swept by Pierre Gasly for fourth.

- Slithered in pursuit -

The Dutchman, looking imperious, made more progress on lap nine by passing Leclerc for third as Norris overtook Gasly for fifth while Hamilton moved up to eighth.

Piastri was given a five-second penalty for a false start, from outside his grid box, as Sainz, Leclerc and Norris pitted for hards, followed by Verstappen and Russell on lap 12.

Hamilton profited from the frantic action to lead the race for a lap before the order settled with Russell leading ahead of Perez, who made an early stop, and Verstappen.

On lap 15, Perez waved Verstappen through to second behind Russell and Gasly retired with engine failure in his Alpine.

Hamilton, showing great speed, climbed to fifth by lap 20 behind the two Ferraris, leaving Norris struggling in sixth.

"The front right looks like it is about to go any lap," reported Norris. His title dream, like his tyres, appeared to be evaporating as McLaren slithered in pursuit, unable to find any grip.

By half-distance, Russell led Verstappen by 11 seconds with Sainz, complaining about his tyres, third ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton before, on lap 28, both multiple champions pitted.

Hamilton was hampered by Sainz, crossing in and out of the pit lane as Ferrari ordered him to stay out and swap places with Leclerrc. The Spaniard pitted a lap later, falling to sixth.

All this saw Norris rise to third before he pitted again on lap 31 falling to seventh while Hamilton, in the mood, cruised past Verstappen for second behind Russell.

Irked by suggestions that his "shelf life" was ending, Hamilton, on older tyres, trimmed Russell's lead from 11 seconds to six in five vintage laps.

Verstappen, concentrating on the big prize, was passed by Sainz but kept Leclerc behind him with Norris 10 seconds adrift in sixth until lap 47 when the Monegasque passed him for fourth.