'Emotional' Martin claims first MotoGP world championship

The 26-year-old, nicknamed the 'Martinator', also ensured that Ducati-Pramac became the first independent team to win the rider's title since Valentino Rossi in 2001, the final year of 500cc racing.





Defending two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started the race 19 points behind Martin, took the chequered flag for the 11th time this season but it was not enough to wrest the title from the Spanish rider who finished the season 10 points clear of his close rival.





"It sounds amazing," said an emotional Martin after being addressed as a world champion for the first time.





"I don't know what to say, I am completely shocked.





"This is for my people, for my family, for the people who are supporting me, this is for them.





"I started crying at the end, it was a very emotional race. It's been a long journey, a lot of crashes, big injuries but finally we are here.





"I hope we can keep improving and enjoy the moment. This is the most important thing: live the present and enjoy the moment."





Martin, who will be leaving Pramac for Aprilia next season after being denied a ride alongside Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team, had made himself the favourite for the title with a remarkably consistent season.





He only won three grand prix all season but his third-place on Sunday was the 32nd time this season across the 40 sprints and grand prix that he made the podium.





After finishing third in Saturday's sprint he knew he had only to finish in the top nine to secure the title, turning the tables on Bagnaia who went into last year's final race with a 21-point lead.





Bagnaia, however, has finished the season in blistering form, his victory in Barcelona giving him his fourth win over the final five races of the season.





Victory in Saturday's sprint, his seventh of the season, gave him a sniff of a chance.







