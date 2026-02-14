Markram warns every delivery counts after S.Africa super over drama

The winners of the Group D match between the two unbeaten sides on Saturday in Ahmedabad will be the first to be guaranteed a place in the Super Eights.

South Africa, the runners-up two years ago, needed two super overs to beat Afghanistan.

"Realising the importance of every delivery" was important, Markram told reporters as he reflected Friday on the nail-biting win.

"Also realising the importance of winning smaller moments in the game, and not putting too much importance on the end result.

"But yeah, two super overs in a game, I don't think many of us have been a part of it. But it's certainly really nerve-wracking."

Afghanistan needed 13 runs to win off the last six balls, but pace bowler Kagiso Rabada sent down two no balls and a wide to allow the opposition match South Africa's 87.

Markram called for a more clinical performance from his bowlers.

"First and foremost, discipline," said Markram. "Not just from the no ball or anything like that, but 22 extras I think it's been now in two games. And it's a lot of runs in this format."

New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry said facing South Africa was always a challenge, in any sport.

"I think you always want to play the best sides," said Henry.

"With rugby and cricket it's always those games you want to be a part of so it's always exciting to come and play South Africa and nothing changes in a World Cup.

"They're always going to be strong in all areas as well so it's just a challenge we look forward to."