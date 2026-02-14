Markram warns every delivery counts after S.Africa super over drama
Updated | By AFP
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram on Friday said his bowlers need to be sharper against New Zealand after their super over escapes at the T20 World Cup, because "every delivery' counts.
The winners of the Group D match between the two unbeaten sides on Saturday in Ahmedabad will be the first to be guaranteed a place in the Super Eights.
South Africa, the runners-up two years ago, needed two super overs to beat Afghanistan.
"Realising the importance of every delivery" was important, Markram told reporters as he reflected Friday on the nail-biting win.
"Also realising the importance of winning smaller moments in the game, and not putting too much importance on the end result.
"But yeah, two super overs in a game, I don't think many of us have been a part of it. But it's certainly really nerve-wracking."
Afghanistan needed 13 runs to win off the last six balls, but pace bowler Kagiso Rabada sent down two no balls and a wide to allow the opposition match South Africa's 87.
Markram called for a more clinical performance from his bowlers.
"First and foremost, discipline," said Markram. "Not just from the no ball or anything like that, but 22 extras I think it's been now in two games. And it's a lot of runs in this format."
New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry said facing South Africa was always a challenge, in any sport.
"I think you always want to play the best sides," said Henry.
"With rugby and cricket it's always those games you want to be a part of so it's always exciting to come and play South Africa and nothing changes in a World Cup.
"They're always going to be strong in all areas as well so it's just a challenge we look forward to."
