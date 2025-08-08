Markram unsure of what to expect in Australia

Proteas T20 skipper Aiden Markram was quizzed on Friday about what he thought of the conditions, he wasn't entirely sure about what's coming up this Sunday.





"I'm not too sure to be honest [what to expect]," Markram said. "There's not a lot of data to work with because it's been a while since a game has been played here so don't want to look too much into it and take it in our stride on game day.





"We'll get a better feel closer to the time, it's still two days out now so it's still a bit early to make a call."





It's a first outing against Australia for the Proteas since they beat their rivals in the World Test Championship final and the memories are now just memories.





"It was a special time for all of us and they were good memories, but it's been a while now and some of us have come off some good rest at home. It's a different format, different venue and different opposition in terms of the squad we are up against.





"It's a completely new slate for us and now we start building to a World Cup in February next year," Markram added.





With the T20 World Cup coming up for the Proteas, Markram says the changes in the squad are geared towards that tournament.





"We've had quite a few changes in personnel already with some guys moving on and some younger guys in the squad.





"It's now about unlocking the guys to be the best versions of themselves; play with absolute freedom and take the game on and entertain.





"We know that if we play good cricket against whichever team it's going to be entertaining and a joy for people to watch."





The first T20 International of the series gets underway in Darwin on Sunday, 10 August.