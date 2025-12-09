Markram says T20 series against India ‘great opportunity’ ahead of World Cup

David Miller has been included in the 16-man squad, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje also returns after more than a year.





The five-match series gets underway in Cuttack on Tuesday afternoon.





With the Indian Premier League auction set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, Markram admits that players may look to impress.





“Some guys in the auction, I suppose, and there could be an element tied to that in the series, that they want to do well and impress and get an opportunity to go or come back to IPL.





“But it is definitely not the main reason we are here. We are lucky to have this series with the World Cup around the corner in February in India, and that’s where all the focus is.”





India clinched the three-match series 2-1 with a crushing nine-wicket win in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, after South Africa earlier won the two-match Test series 2-0.





Meanwhile, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said he intended no malice with his "grovel" remark during the second Test in India after drawing criticism.





Speaking to the media for the first time since he made the comment last month, Conrad said he regretted his choice of words.





"On reflection, it was never my intention to cause any malice or not be humble about anything," the 58-year-old said after the third one-day international.





"I could have chosen a better word because it left it open for people to put their own context to it."





The word "grovel" has a somewhat controversial history in cricket.





Before a series in 1976, then England captain Tony Greig, a white South African by birth, infamously said he intended to make the West Indies "grovel", evoking the spectre of slavery.





Greig insisted it was meant as a reference to the West Indies' supposed mental fragility rather than a racist insult.





Conrad used the word after day four of the second Test in Guwahati after South Africa handed India a mammoth target of 549 following a late declaration.





Speaking on Saturday, Conrad said: "The only context I ever intended it to be was that we wanted India to spend a lot of time in the field and make it really tough for them.





"I've got to be careful what word I use here now because context could be attached to that as well."





