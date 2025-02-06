Man Utd players 'fighting' for jobs, says Amorim

The Portuguese has struggled to turn around United's fortunes since replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.





The club decided not to boost their forward options in the January transfer window even though Marcus Rashford and Antony left on loan, along with defender Tyrell Malacia.





The departure of homegrown forward Rashford to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season has been the standout decision made by Amorim.





The 27-year-old's deal is reported to include an option to make the move permanent and Amorim had no interest in talking any further about the England international when he faced reporters on Thursday.





"We are fighting for our jobs until the summer," he said.





"So, I am just focused on these games. Thankfully about Marcus he is in Birmingham now with Unai (Emery), so you can take these questions to another coach. We are just focused on our players at the moment."





Amorim, whose team host Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, admitted United had taken a risk with their transfer business, admitting it would be tough going until the end of the season.





They brought in highly rated defenders Patrick Dorgu, 20, and 18-year-old Ayden Heaven.





"I think it is a moment that is hard to turn things around in just a few games," Amorim said. "It's going to be like that, really hard, until the end of the season.





"Then we are taking that risk that you talk about, because we want a different thing in our team and different profiles, and that is my area, so it was my decision to do that."





He said the club had not wanted to repeat past mistakes in the transfer market.





"What I feel is the club is taking its time," Amorim said. "We know the urgency of the moment, the moment of the team.





"But I think everybody here doesn't want to make some mistakes that we did in past, so we have to improve players we have and to win some games."





Amorim admitted he was under enormous pressure to deliver, with the club languishing 13th in the Premier League table.





"Since day one, with good results or bad results, I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end I think it's going to pay off," he said.





"But I'm not naive, I already said that many times, this is a sport of results, and we are in a difficult situation."





Van Nistelrooy, a former star striker at United, is returning to Old Trafford for the first time since he left his role as assistant manager following Amorim's appointment.





United confirmed on Thursday that defender Lisandro Martinez had sustained cruciate ligament damage, which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.



