Man City's Grealish to join Everton on loan: reports

Grealish fell out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola last season and made just seven starts in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was left out of City's squad for the Club World Cup in the United States amid speculation that he was set to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Everton have now agreed a deal for Grealish, who earns a reported £300,000 ($402,000) per week, ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which starts for the Toffees at Leeds on August 18.

The England international joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 for a then British record fee of £100 million.

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup with City, but his form had dipped significantly since he played a key role in the 2022-23 treble-winning campaign.

He was left out of England's Euro 2024 squad, an omission that left him "heartbroken".

Guardiola rarely picked Grealish last season despite City's struggles and he was left on the bench for the shock FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace.

If Grealish passes a medical and completes his move to Everton, the winger will have a chance to revive his spluttering career and potentially earn a recall to the England squad ahead of next year's World Cup.

Everton recently left Goodison Park to move into their new Hill Dickenson stadium ahead of the season, with Grealish set to take centre stage in the plush arena.

He will rank as Everton's biggest signing since the end of last season after a quiet summer in the transfer market for boss David Moyes.