Man City won't surrender in title race: Guardiola

Guardiola's side raced ahead in north London thanks to first half goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.





But City collapsed after the interval.





Dominic Solanke bundled home to reduce the deficit kicking the back of City defender Marc Guehi's leg in the act of scoring, but VAR reviewed the incident and the goal was allowed to stand.





City were unable to stem the tide of Tottenham pressure and Solanke produced a sensational scorpion kick equaliser from Conor Gallagher's cross.





Solanke's audacious back-flicked goal was a hammer blow to second-placed City, who now trail leaders Arsenal by six points.





Guardiola was left to bemoan Tottenham's first goal, saying: "If a central defender does it to a striker, it's a penalty.





"The game was well played and sometimes for long balls and second balls you miss it.





"We would prefer not to have the transition but an emotional issue for the first goal that the referee conceded to Spurs and after that the momentum is difficult to control."





ALSO READ: Real Madrid to play Benfica, PSG face Monaco in Champions League play-offs





Guardiola was booked for his protests and looked in disbelief when the incident was played on big screens inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





City have won just once in their last six league games, allowing Arsenal to recover from their own recent stumble.





The Gunners' 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday suggested they are back on track, but Guardiola is adamant City can still catch Mikel Arteta's men.





"With 14 games to play? As long as there is a chance, the hopes will always be there," he said.





"I know that these types of games always in the past you had to capitalise and win but yeah, the difficulties for many things, but players are coming back and I saw incredibly good spirit and many things.





"We had the injuries, one month ago we had a lot with nine or 10 players out but at the same time we are there and all the calendar is what it is."





Injury-hit Tottenham's spirited escape act was a welcome boost for under-fire boss Thomas Frank.





The Dane had faced calls for his sacking in recent weeks, but leading Tottenham into the Champions League last 16 has infused his side with renewed belief.





With 11 players unavailable and Solanke and Archie Gray limping towards the end, Frank hailed the spirit of his depleted group.





"I'm extremely happy that we finally got a point out of a big second half," he said.





"I said it before, this team's ability to respond to setbacks and show resilience, I think we are growing it bit by bit.





"And we are, by the way, building it with, I don't know, players dropping left, right and centre to injury.





"I think that shows everything about the team and what they are building. Very proud of the players."





ALSO READ: Konate cut short compassionate leave to ease Liverpool injury crisis



