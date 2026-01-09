Man City win race to sign forward Semenyo

The 26-year-old, who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were amongst the other clubs interested in the London-born Ghana international, who had a buyout clause that would reportedly expire on Saturday.

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," said Semenyo.

"I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep."

His final act after three years with the Cherries was scoring a stoppage-time winner to beat Tottenham 3-2 and end an 11-game winless run on Wednesday.

City are hoping Semenyo can boost their challenge for silverware on four fronts in 2026.

Guardiola's men trail Arsenal by six points at the top of the Premier League and have FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League fixtures in the coming weeks.

City's options in the wide areas are currently limited with Savinho out injured and Omar Marmoush representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Semenyo's transfer is the first major move by Premier League clubs in the January window.

City are also in the market to boost their defensive options after losing Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injuries.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is their prime target.

Semenyo has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being shipped out on loan three times by Bristol City early in his career.

He eventually earned his move to the Premier League in 2023 and has blossomed into one of the most potent wingers in the English top-flight in the past two seasons under Andoni Iraola.

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here," added Semenyo.

"My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position –- still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season."

Semenyo could make his debut on Saturday when City host third-tier Exeter in the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.

