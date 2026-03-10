 Man City to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-finals
Updated | By AFP

Manchester City will face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final, while quadruple-chasing Arsenal travel to Southampton.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scores penalty
PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Monday's draw for the last eight also handed Chelsea a home tie against League One giant-killers Port Vale, who stunned Sunderland with a 1-0 win in the fifth round on Sunday.


West Ham, who beat Brentford 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Monday, will host Leeds in the other quarter-final.


But it is City's latest showdown with rivals Liverpool that is the stand-out tie of the round.


Pep Guardiola's side have already beaten Liverpool twice this season, winning 3-0 in Manchester in November and earning a 2-1 victory at Anfield in February.


It will be the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs since Liverpool won 3-2 in the semi-finals in 2022.


Liverpool, 3-1 winners at Wolves in the last 16, have won the FA Cup eight times, most recently four years ago.


Seven-time winners City, who beat Newcastle 3-1 in the fifth round, last lifted the trophy in 2023.


Premier League leaders Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at third tier Mansfield.


Mikel Arteta's men will head to Championship play-off hopefuls Southampton, who enjoyed a surprise 1-0 win at Fulham in the fifth round.


Quarter-final draw:


Southampton v Arsenal


Chelsea v Port Vale


Manchester City v Liverpool


West Ham v Leeds


Ties to be played around the weekend of April 4-5.


