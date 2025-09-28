Mamelodi Sundowns back on top after four-goal romp

While Sundowns were cruising to victory, overnight leaders Sekhukhune United fell 1-0 away to Polokwane City in a local derby.

Promoted Durban City, coached by veteran Gavin Hunt, lie third thanks to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Magesi.

Sundowns have 21 points, Sekhukhune 20 and Durban and Polokwane 15 each after nine rounds of the richest national championship in Africa with a 20 million rand ($1.2 mn) first prize.

Matthews opened and closed the scoring for Sundowns, while Iqraam Rayners converted a penalty for a 3-1 half-time lead.

Rayners has netted six times this season to share first place in the Premiership Golden Boot race with 37-year-old Bradley Grobler from Sekhukhune.

Grobler could not add to his tally as Sekhukhune suffered a first Premiership loss this season. The winning goal for Polokwane came from Mokibelo Ramabu on 32 minutes.

Polokwane continually exceed expectations despite selling their best player, South Africa winger Oswin Appollis, to Orlando Pirates during the close season.

Letsie Koapeng, a 33-yar-old forward who scored for promoted Orbit College this season before moving to Durban City, struck the 88th-minute goal that sealed victory against Magesi.