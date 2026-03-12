Makgopa takes Orlando Pirates back to top in tight race

Pirates and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have 47 points each with 10 rounds remaining in the closest title race for almost a decade.





When South Africa striker Makgopa scored on 95 minutes he gave Pirates a plus 25 goal difference compared to the plus 24 of Sundowns.





Sundowns, seeking a record-extending ninth straight Premiership title, had taken a three-point lead over Pirates on Tuesday by winning 2-0 at lowly Orbit College.





While Sundowns have dominated the richest national league in Africa, Pirates were last crowned champions in 2012.





ALSO READ: Real Madrid batter Man City as PSG sink Chelsea in Champions League





"We wake every morning dreaming of winning the championship," said Pirates' Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, a former Premier League defender with Fulham.





"Richards Bay had a good game plan. They blocked our attempts to attack down the middle and forced us to go wide a lot.





"Once again we should have scored more goals, given the amount of possession we had. We are often let down by our final pass."





Pirates led after 26 minutes when a Kamogelo Sebelebele cut-back was fired past Kenya goalkeeper Ian Otieno by Oswin Appollis for his fourth Premiership goal of the campaign.





Makgopa came off the bench to seal victory after an improved second-half showing by Bay failed to produce an equaliser.





Sundowns scored twice early in the second half in Rustenburg on Tuesday. Portuguese Miguel Reisinho claimed his first league goal and Iqraam Rayners netted from a penalty.





Rayners' goal took him level with Ivorian Junior Dion of Golden Arrows as the leading Premiership scorers with 10 each.





The Sundowns and South Africa striker has the most goals in all domestic competitions this season with 13.



