Maharaj magic continues on the international stage

Speaking about Maharaj and his intricate attention to detail, Hollywoodbets Dolphins assistant coach Mduduzi Mbatha is not surprised that he’s gone on to achieve what he has.

In 2018 Maharaj then lit up the test world when he ripped through the Sri Lanka batting line up to take 9/129 in the first innings of the test match in Colombo. Those figures remain the second best by a South Africa behind Tayfield who took 9/113 against England in 1957.

The 34-year-old had to bide his time before he was given his shot in test whites for the Proteas and made his debut for South Africa in 2016 in Perth against Australia. Maharaj took four wickets in that test match and scored 41 runs in the second innings to help his team to an emphatic win.

Tayfield, who like Maharaj was also a Durbanite, held the record for over 60 years until Maharaj broke that record in his 52nd test match for the Proteas. Maharaj now sits just one wicket clear of the great off-spinner Tayfield.

Maharaj the record breaker! Keshav is the new most successful South African spinner. A record previously held by Hugh Tayfield is broken.





“When you talk about Keshav Maharaj you talk about worldclass preparation,” Mbatha said. “He’s the first to arrive at training and the last to leave.

“Kesh is someone that is always willing to learn, and to help others which also allows him to grow his own game and he’s an example to others on how to go about mastering your craft.

“He spends a lot of time alone making sure that he’s putting in the hard yards and we are incredibly proud of what he has achieved and long may it continue for the Proteas and the Dolphins.”

Maharaj began his career at the Dolphins and represented all the age-group teams through the KZN pipeline before graduating to the KZN men’s side in 2006. He then progressed into the Dolphins ranks where he has been a stalwart ever since.

The impact that the former Northwood High School star has had on cricket in KwaZulu-Natal and nationally has been significant, and his dedication to the Dolphins continues to be admirable.

For CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom, Maharaj epitomises what the Dolphins brand is about.

“The hard work and dedication that Keshav puts into his game behind the scenes and away from people is what makes him great,” Strydom said.

“His determination, humility and drive to be the best is something that we try and mirror here at the Dolphins, and to call Keshav a true son of Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium is a proud moment for everyone here.”

Maharaj's impact on international cricket continues to grow as he currently sits at number one on the official ICC ODI bowler rankings.