Liverpool thrash Spurs to reach League Cup final

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk were on target for the Reds, who will face Newcastle at Wembley on March 16 for the first silverware of the English season.





Liverpool remain on course for a quadruple in a dream debut season for Arne Slot.





They enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, have cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League and visit Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA cup fourth round on Sunday.





"To reach a final should always be special," said Slot. "It was a very good performance from our side."





Spurs' trophy drought on the other hand goes on. Tottenham last lifted silverware in 2008 and Postecoglou now has one less opportunity to fulfil his promise of winning a trophy in his second season.





There is speculation the Australian could be shown the door if another goes awry away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup at the weekend with Spurs languishing 14th in the Premier League.





"We have given up a good opportunity tonight and we cannot shy away from that," said Postecoglou. "They were by far better team. They were too good for us."





Despite having more glamorous titles to win, Slot showed his desire to make the League Cup his first trophy as Liverpool boss by naming his strongest available team bar the usual rotation in goal for cup competitions as Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson Becker.





New signing Kevin Danso was forced straight in to Tottenham's injury-ravaged defence, while Mathys Tel also made an early debut off the bench after Richarlison hobbled off injured.





Liverpool had scored four in each of the previous two meetings between the sides at Anfield and repeated that feat to make light of their 1-0 first leg defeat in north London last month.









ALSO READ: