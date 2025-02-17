Liverpool can cope with title nerves: Van Dijk

Arne Slot's side moved seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal after surviving a sloppy second half display to beat struggling Wolves 2-1 on Sunday.

After conceding a stoppage-time equaliser at Merseyside rivals Everton on Wednesday, there was a palpable air of anxiety around Anfield as Liverpool laboured to protect their lead in the closing stages against Wolves.

Van Dijk understood why there were nerves in the stands and the Dutch centre-back expects more drama as Liverpool edge closer to a record-equalling 20th English crown.

"We are all human beings and I totally understand anxiety or nervousness can kick in," he said.

"I said it weeks ago, we just have to buckle up, enjoy the ride. There will be a lot of twists and turns.

"If you're not ready for it, it will be a difficult couple of months for you but I feel like we as a team are ready for it.

"We will give it everything we've got and we will see in 13 games if that is enough."

Liverpool can extend their lead at the top to 10 points if they win at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

But Van Dijk has experience of having a 10-point lead, albeit at an earlier stage of the season, and blowing the chance to win the league.

In January 2019, Liverpool had a similar-sized cushion over Manchester City when they lost at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola's side won 18 of their last 19 matches, with the Reds finishing second by one point.

Arsenal have only 13 games to catch Liverpool and Van Dijk believes Liverpool will be able to handle the anxiety of the tense final weeks of the season.

"I don't know how others would think, I can only say what I think and what I tell the boys to do because I've been through this whole situation and come up short as well twice," he said.

"We have to put all our energy in only ourselves and that is hard enough already - you saw how Wolves made it difficult for us and on Wednesday it will be very difficult again.

"If you focus on other things or look at others it is only going to backfire so we keep going.

"Certain players in our team might watch other teams but it is not going to help you.

"I think that was also the mentality the season we won it (in 2020): we kept going, kept going and we found a way."