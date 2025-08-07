LIV Golf and world ranking points debate returns

It has been reported that many of the players that took lucrative deals with the Saudi Arabia-backed league did so on the premise that they would ultimately receive world ranking points.





It's been nearly three years and this doesn't seem any closer with the likes of Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson rocketing down the rankings since defecting to LIV Golf.





LIV reapplied for ranking points in June after they were denied in 2023 due to lack of a cut line in tournaments, limited fields, amongst other reasons.





It must be added that the PGA Tour has adopted these exact tactics for their Signature Events, however the majority of their events still follow the 72-hole, cut implimentation blueprint.





There are many reasons spelled out by the OWGR as to why LIV cannot receive ranking points, but the calls have returned from LIV's poster-boy Jon Rahm.





The two-time major champion says that discussions are happening and he's positive.





"There is a process that we've entered and hopefully that will get our foot in the door," Rahm said. "Once we are allowed [to receive OWGR points] we can see what changes can be made to earn as many [points] as possible while keeping the integrity of what LIV Golf is about.





"An example would be that with what we are doing currently you get 20 points and if you add a fourth round you can get 25 points, things like that."





It's a difficult situation due to the fact that the rules are fairly cut and dry in terms of how you can receive points.





LIV Golf has put in place a relegation system in order to create competition, however last season saw the likes of Brandon Grace relegated and then just re-selected by Stinger GC.





There needs to be a more concerted effort to create competition throughout and give players the chance to play themselves onto the teams.





It's been reported that no players are safe from relegation this season. Ian Poulter, who is captain of the Majesticks, is dangerously close to being relegated with three events to go this season.





Should he finish in the relegation zone the word is that he will have to regain his spot through the International Series or LIV Golf Promotion events, however that will only be believed when it happens.





There is definitely a concern from the players about the fact they are still in the wilderness when it comes to ranking points. This needs to be resolved in order to prevent a potential mass exodus when contracts come to an end in the next few years.





South African Masters champion Trevor Immelman is the chairman of the world rankings board and was diplomatic with his response to LIV Golf's application.





“The OWGR board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR's criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency," he said.





If you read between the lines, not much will be changing any time soon and LIV will need to evolve in order to get what they so desperately want.