Libbok starts despite penalty miss

Despite missing a potential match winning penalty against Argentina in Santiago del Estero, Manie Libbok gets to start this weekend for the Springboks against the same opposition in Nelspruit.

His selection will no doubt divide opinion and our To The Last Drop podcast hosts Brenden Nel and Liam del Carme also wade in on the debate in the latest episode of the podcast. There is consensus that Libbok has his wobbles off the kicking tee but there is also agreement that his talents in general play more than warrants his inclusion. Our hosts also toast Eben Etzebeth on becoming the most capped Springbok with his 128th appearance for the national team this weekend. This week's episode also features new SA Rugby Legends CEO Marius Schoeman who is hell-bent on elevating the profile of the organisation and the work it performs. Schoeman also argues Sevens can play an even greater role in popularising rugby around the world. Listen to all the details at the top of the page, or directly below.

Meanwhile: Rassie Erasmus has been the game changer in the Springboks' rivalry with the All Blacks, argues Kiwi journalist Jamie Wall (pictured above) on To The Last Drop. The Springboks had an unflattering record against the All Blacks before Erasmus took the reins in 2018 but he has turned around their fortunes, even against their old foes. Wall, author of The 100 Years' War, contends that Erasmus is similar to All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who is also an out-of-the-box thinker, while neither is tied to convention. Click directly below to listen.

About the 'To The Last Drop' podcast hosts Liam Del Carme is one of the country's most enduring sports writers. His time in the newsrooms pre-dates rugby turning professional in the 1990s. Del Carme has been in the employ of broadsheet newspapers The Argus, Sunday Independent, This Day and Beeld, and is currently the rugby writer at The Sunday Times. Del Carme has reported at six Rugby World Cups and around 20 Currie Cup finals. He loves cooking and travel and is the author of the book 'WINGING IT – On tour with the Boks'. When time allows he is a television pundit and writes a regular column on timeslive.co.za under the title ‘The Worst of Times’. Brenden Nel Rugby has always been a passion for Brenden, so much so that he made it a career. Since first entering a newsroom at the Citizen almost three decades ago, he has written for some of the biggest titles in the world, including Rapport, the Independent (UK), The Times (UK), South China Morning Post and a host of others. Currently, he covers all things rugby for Supersport.com and has reported on no less than four World Cups, five Sevens World Cups and around 250 test matches in total. Brenden is also the author of "Derick Hougaard - Dieware storie van Loftus se Liefling” and has a popular YouTube channel under his name. He loves nothing more when away from the game than a glass of good red wine, a good fire and spending time with his wife and four rescue dogs.

Listen to past episodes via the full 'To the Last Drop' channel below: