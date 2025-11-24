Late Masry goal sinks Kaizer Chiefs in CAF Cup

The Angolan defender fluffed an attempted clearance of a corner and Mohamed Hashem prodded the ball into the net past Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.





After a goalless first half in Suez, Masry took the lead in the Group D clash on 59 minutes when Rwandan Bonheur Mugisha converted a penalty after Petersen fouled Mahmoud Hamada.





Chiefs levelled seven minutes later when defender Dillon Solomons scored a rare goal for the Johannesburg outfit.





The most popular club in South Africa, drawing 90,000-plus crowds when they face greatest domestic rivals Orlando Pirates, Chiefs have struggled to make a sustained impact in Africa.





They won the now defunct African Cup Winners' Cup in 2001, but the closest they came to another CAF trophy was finishing 2020-2021 Champions League runners-up.





Masry lead fellow Egyptian club and twice Confederation Cup winners Zamalek on goals scored afer the White Knights beat Zambian visitors ZESCO United 1-0 in Cairo.





The other South African challengers in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League, Stellenbosch, snatched a 1-0 home win over AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville through an added-time goal.





A match that produced few scoring chances seemed destined to end goalless until substitute Ashley Cupido ran on to a through ball and netted on 93 minutes.





Stellenbosch reached the Confederation Cup semi-finals last season after a shock away victory over then title-holders Zamalek.





But the club based in a town amid the southwestern winelands, have been battling in the national league this season, winning just two of 12 matches.





Before the Group C match winner, Otoho came closest to scoring as Bandiougou Diallo rattled the crossbar from his free-kick at the end of the first half.





Stellenbosch trail Chabab Belouizdad on goal difference after the Algerian club beat Singida Black Stars of Tanzania 2-0 in Algiers.





Coached by German Sead Ramovic, Belouizdad quickly asserted their dominance with Abdennour Belhocini and Abdelraouf Benguit scoring within 14 minutes of the kick-off.





It was a disappointing weekend for Tanzania as Azam surrendered a four-match winning streak when qualifying for the group stage by losing 2-0 to Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Balako Panzi opened the scoring in Kinshasa on 43 minutes and an 85th-minute goal from Chadoma Ozome ensured the home team would secure maximum points in Group B.





The other match in the section also produced a 2-0 result, with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco scoring twice in the opening half against surprise qualifiers Nairobi United of Kenya.





