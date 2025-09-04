Kolisi returns but won't captain Springboks against All Blacks

Experienced midfield back Jesse Kriel will skipper the visitors at Auckland's Eden Park, retaining the captaincy from the 30-22 win over Australia in Cape Town two weeks ago.

Regular captain Kolisi missed the match with a knee injury and Erasmus revealed there was uncertainty over whether the decorated back-rower would be available to play for much of this week, which explained why he hadn't reclaimed the armband.

"Siya was touch and go for the match earlier in the week after picking up a niggle a few weeks ago, and we didn't want to risk him unnecessarily," Erasmus said on Thursday.

"But with Jean-Luc du Preez having picked up a niggle at training this week, Siya was the obvious choice to slot in at No. 8.

"At that stage, Jesse had already been told he would be the captain and it was only fair for us to keep things that way.

"He's a great leader and one of the core players in our team. His communication with the referee and his teammates is good, and he leads by example in the way he plays, so he deserves this opportunity."

Kolisi has become an inspirational leader since being named the Springboks' first black captain in 2018.

The 34-year-old helped steer his country to World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, joining New Zealand's Richie McCaw as the only player to lift the Webb Ellis Cup twice.

Born in a disadvantaged township in Port Elizabeth, Kolisi is a prominent figure who regularly addresses issues of inequality in South Africa.