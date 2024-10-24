Kolisi moves to number 8 for Sharks in Munster clash





Coach John Plumtree moved him from blindside flanker to eighthman in place of Phepsi Buthelezi, who drops to the bench.





James Venter and Vincent Tshituka will be the flankers.





In the backline, Grant Williams replaces fellow Bok Jaden Hendrikse at number nine.





Bok lock Eben Etzebeth will captain the team at Kings Park.





“We know that Munster is a quality side with a lot of internationals who want to play a quick, controlled game,” said Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi.





“We’ve done our review and have plans on how we want to stop them as well as implement our game and create opportunities for ourselves as well.”





The weekend’s URC action kicks off with the Bulls facing Benetton in Treviso on Friday evening.





On Saturday afternoon, the Stormers welcome Glasgow Warriors to the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, while the top two teams on the log, Leinster and the Lions, will meet at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.





The Bulls are fourth on the log, the Stormers 12th and the Sharks 13th.





LISTEN: 'TO THE LAST DROP' PODCAST