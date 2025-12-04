Kolisi backs Erasmus rotation policy with third straight World Cup title in mind





National icon Kolisi, 34, led the Springboks to victory in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, joining New Zealand's Richie McCaw as the only captains with two titles.





The back-rower will be 36 when the 2027 edition starts in Australia, with the Boks in a pool alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania.





"We want the opportunity to be able to get there," said Kolisi when he was asked at a press conference about Wednesday's World Cup draw whether he and other older members of the current squad expected to be in contention.





"I enjoyed this year and what coach Rassie has done, using 50 players. It means that for us who are a bit older we don't play as much.





"The way the squad has been rotated has given us a better chance to be able to make it," Kolisi added.





Erasmus used 50 players in 2025, giving further Test experience to youngsters like Sacha Feinberg-Mgomezulu, Canan Moodie and Ethan Hooker among an otherwise ageing squad.





Next year, the Boks will feature in the inaugural Nations Championship either side of four Tests against New Zealand.





"We can't look so far ahead," said Kolisi with the World Cup in mind.





"What's important for us as players is next year. I'm excited to see what coach Rassie has planned.





"We'll have to see how fresh we are," he added.





Erasmus listened intently to Kolisi's comments, which were made from a video link from a car, even asking Kolisi to repeat himself after there was a brief break in the link.





Many of the questions at the press conference were about a likely quarter-final clash with either the All Blacks -– beaten by South Africa in the 2023 final -- or hosts Australia, who were placed in the same pool in the draw on Wednesday.





Erasmus said that the Springboks and All Blacks would know a lot about each other after playing twice in 2025 and on four occasions in 2026.





"New Zealand are going to have a tough time," Erasmus said of the pool clash.





"I am more worried about travelling times and venues.





"Australia is a big country. Playing in Perth or Melbourne can be a massive difference.





"Travel time and weather will play a massive role," he added.



