Kolisi back for All Blacks battle, Kriel retains captaincy

Erasmus has made only four changes to the starting team that beat the Wallabies in Cape Town, with Jesse Kriel retaining the captaincy.

The changes see the return of South Africa’s most experienced player, Eben Etzebeth, to the starting XV in the engine room alongside Ruan Nortje, in what will mark his 136th Test, with the other two changes in the loose trio, where Siya Kolisi returns from a niggle in what will mark his second Test at No 8, while Pieter-Steph du Toit returns at flanker.

The only change in the backline is at fullback, where Willie le Roux will start his 101st Test after being forced to withdraw from the last clash against the Wallabies due to a niggle.

Erasmus made three personnel changes to the replacements bench, which features five forwards and three backs, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels taking over from Marnus van der Merwe at hooker, Kwagga Smith moving back to the bench in the void left by Etzebeth, and utility back Ethan Hooker featuring in his second Test in place of Andre Esterhuizen.

The settled squad includes a total of 17 players who featured against the Wallabies in Cape Town.

“We selected the best possible team we could for the match, knowing that this is going to be an epic encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park, and many of these players have done the job for us before against them,” said Erasmus.

“This is obviously going to be a completely different challenge to what we’ve faced against them in the last two years, with the match being hosted in New Zealand, and also at a venue where they hold a fantastic record.

“That said, we’ve been working hard on the detail we wanted to iron out following the matches against the Wallabies since arriving in Auckland, so it’s now up to us to implement our plans and deliver a performance that we can be proud of.”

The Test holds vast significance as the Springboks attempt to register their fifth victory in a row against the All Blacks and break their hoodoo at Eden Park, where they last won in 1937. Erasmus admitted that this match was momentous for both teams.

“The history and rivalry between the sides speaks for itself, and with all the permutations attached to this match, it makes it particularly noteworthy, so we are expecting it to be a proper grind,” said Erasmus.

“There are records on the line for both teams, and there’s no doubt that this game will be important in trying to win the competition, especially given how close the standings are at this stage. It’s definitely going to be a special match, and both teams will give everything they out there.”

Erasmus said he expected it to be an emotionally charged encounter and a huge battle.

“Matches between the Springboks and All Blacks are always intense, and we know neither team will hold back,” said Erasmus.

“They’ve announced a quality team with a strong forward pack and exciting backs, so we are under no illusion about the challenge ahead.

“There have been a few big scores between the sides in the past, but also many tight battles, so the most important aspects for us will be to execute our game plan as well as we can, fight fire with fire, and be effective in every aspect of our game.

“Every point will count in this match, so we need to be sharp mentally and physically, and ensure that we leave nothing out on the field.”