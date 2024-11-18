Kolbe one of 3 Boks nominated for World Player of the Year

Nominated for the prestigious Men’s 15s Player of the Year are South Africa’s most capped player of all time, Eben Etzebeth – who broke fellow lock Victor Matfield’s record of 127 Test matches in September – winger Cheslin Kolbe and utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit.

The Awards will be hosted in Monaco on Sunday, 24 November, after the conclusion of the November internationals.

The Bok trio are up against Caelan Doris of Ireland.

Bok flyhalf Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu, who made a strong statement in his first foray into the Test team before a knee injury cut short his season, was nominated along with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (England), Jamie Osborne (Ireland) and Wallace Sititi (New Zealand) for the Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

“Making their nominations even more remarkable is that most of them have won two Rugby World Cup titles already and that they have continued to deliver the high standards we expect at the Springboks over several years,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“Over and above that, we have used 50 players in our Tests so far this season, and to see them shine among the best players in the world is fantastic. We are extremely proud of them, and we wish them luck when the winners are revealed.”

Etzebeth was nominated in 2013 and last year, while Kolbe and Du Toit were on the shortlist in 2019, the year the versatile Bok forward won the award. Only two other South Africans have walked away with top honours – Schalk Burger in 2004 and Bryan Habana in 2009.